Charles Ray Davis SUMMERVILLE - Charles Ray Davis, 73, of Summerville, SC passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. Graveside Services will be Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020 at 2 o'clock in Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted. Charles was born June 24, 1946 in Marlboro County, SC, a son of the late Johnny Bernice Davis and the late Lizzie Mae Strong Davis. He retired from his career in Construction and honorably served in the United States Navy. Charles leaves behind his partner and companion, Carolyn Knight of Summerville, SC; sons, Charles Ray Davis, Jr. and Keith Davis, both of North Carolina; daughter, Tangee Miller of Summerville, SC; brothers, Harold Davis of Conway, SC, Kenneth Davis of Aynor, SC, Johnnie Davis of Fairmont, NC, Jimmy Davis of Aynor, SC, and John Willie Davis of Fairmont, NC; sisters, Loretta Hucks of North Carolina and Patricia Buchanan of Conway, SC; and four grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Davis; and brothers, Christopher Davis and Brian Davis. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2020