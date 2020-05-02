Dear Nonie,



I am saddened by your loss of Dick but bolstered by the many happy years you had together. Dick arrived at The College when we did so we all shared the fun of those early years, including the bridge games! I enjoyed being able to see you at Wando and hope that you still have many happy days ahead with your son and many friends. I am certain that Joe would join me in offering our condolences. Fondly, Roban Benich

Roban Benich

Friend