Dear Nonie,
I am saddened by your loss of Dick but bolstered by the many happy years you had together. Dick arrived at The College when we did so we all shared the fun of those early years, including the bridge games! I enjoyed being able to see you at Wando and hope that you still have many happy days ahead with your son and many friends. I am certain that Joe would join me in offering our condolences. Fondly, Roban Benich
Charles Richard "Dick" Crosby Charleston - Charles Richard "Dick" Crosby, 85, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Wynona "Nonie" Gillmore Crosby, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dick was born July 15, 1934 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, son of the late Charles Leonard Crosby and Frances Fisher Crosby. He was the oldest of three children and grew up in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Dick was a graduate of Louisiana State University, receiving a BS, MS, and Ph.D. in Physics. Dick worked for Texas Instruments in Dallas for several years before coming to the College of Charleston in 1972. He helped to bring the College into the computer age by establishing the Computer Science Department. In addition to teaching courses, he was the Department Chair for many years. In the year of his retirement in 2000, he endowed and established the C. Richard Crosby Distinguished Teaching Chair of Computer Science. In 1971, Dick and his bridge partner won first place in the Charles Goren Intercollegiate Bridge Final. He continued to coordinate and play bridge weekly at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church where he was an active member. He enjoyed going to Scotland and Ireland to play golf with his friends. Dick and Nonie enjoyed domestic and international travel and went on many trips with friends Carla and Gary. One of the most memorable trips was to the Galapagos Islands. He also enjoyed attending the Charleston Symphony Orchestra concerts for over 30 years. Dick was a loving husband of Nonie Crosby for 26 years and close friend for many more. A special thanks to his caregivers who provided care, support, and friendship to Dick and his family throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Wynona Crosby; sister, Carolyn Crosby Buchannan (John) of Delta, AL; brother James Ronald Crosby of Lineville, AL; step-son Joe Mills (Jennifer) of Charleston, SC; sister-in-law Betty Jo Haynie of Montrose, AL; nieces Connie Cloyd (Barry) of Mt. Juliet, TN and Maya Lee of Lineville, AL, and a nephew, Christopher Whitehead (Chrystal) of Fayetteville, AL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First (Scots) Presbyterian Church, 53 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or the C. Richard Crosby Distinguished Teaching Chair of the Computer at the College of Charleston, c/o College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424. A Celebration of Life Service for Dick will held at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church on a date to be determined in the future. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020.