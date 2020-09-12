1/1
Charles Rudolph Swindell
1936 - 2020
Charles Rudolph Swindell Goose Creek - Charles "Rudy" Rudolph Swindell, 84, of Goose Creek, husband of Linda Swindell, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. James A. Dyal Funeral Home requests that facial coverings and social distancing are required. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ark, Alzheimer's Family Support, 502 W 5th N St., Summerville, SC 29483 or New Life Baptist Church, 111 Old Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Rudy was born on May 8, 1936 in Kinston, NC, son of the late Arleigh and Lavania Swindell. He graduated from Grainger High School. He served in the US Air Force and retired after 20 years. He then retired from Trident Hospital after working 20 years. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed spending time in his later years with his wife. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Linda, are: his three daughters: Sue Schneider (Jim) of N. Charleston, Janet Boggs (Robert) of Johns Island, and Cathy Peets (Tony) of Ladson; seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and brother, Frankie Swindell (Patricia) of Kinston, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Joyce and brother, Dallas Acree Swindell and his wife, Patsy. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
