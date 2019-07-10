Chaplain (COL) Charles T. Clanton COLUMBIA, SC - Chaplain (COL) Charles T. Clanton, U.S. Army (Retired), 83, husband of Betty Ann Green Clanton, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia. Born September 3, 1935, in Little Rock, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Thomas David Clanton and the late Almedia Woodward Clanton. Through marriage to his wife Betty Ann, he was also the son-in-law of the late LeRoy and Elizabeth Ann Green of Shiloh. Rev. Clanton was a graduate of Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Seminary. He was a Chaplain in the U.S. Army for 26 years. He served 2 tours in Vietnam for which he was awarded-among others--the Silver Star, Bronze Star (5 awards), Purple Heart, and the Air Medal (4 awards). He was Commandant of the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School and retired as the Forces Command (FORSCOM) Chaplain where he assigned all religious support for Operation Desert Storm. Following his retirement, he served 7 years as the Chaplain to the Corps of Cadets, The Citadel, and then returned to Sumter where he was Interim Pastor to Crosswell Baptist Church and First Baptist Church (twice) before serving as Pastor to Senior Adults at First Baptist. Rev. Clanton was a member of American Legion Post 15 and was Post Chaplain and Past Post Commander. Survivors include his wife of 61 years; three children, LTC John Charles Clanton (U.S. Army, Retired) of Atlanta, Dean Timothy Clanton (Traci) of Cumming, Georgia, and Elizabeth Ann Niedzwiecki (Abe) of Athens, Alabama; four grandchildren, Rachel Bloemer (Keith), Nick Niedzwiecki (Jordan), Sarah Niedzwiecki, and Isaac Niedzwiecki; two great- grandchildren, Joseph and Caroline; and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11th at First Baptist Church in Sumter. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 107 E. Liberty St., Sumter, SC 29150. Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 11, 2019