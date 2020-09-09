1/
Charles Thomas Blocker Sr.
1929 - 2020
Charles Thomas Blocker, Sr. WALTERBORO - Staff Sergeant Charles Thomas Blocker, Sr., (United States Air Force, Retired), 91, of Walterboro, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston. Born September 4, 1929, he was a son of the late Ernest Duncan Blocker and Addie Hiott Blocker. Mr. Blocker served his country faithfully and was a decorated veteran with several citations of Vietnam and the Korean War. During his military career, he worked in aircraft maintenance, was a flying crew chief, and then worked with communications on B52's. Mr. Charlie loved working with his hands and was a master woodworker and craftsman who loved making all types of furniture. He loved to travel, loved technology, and especially loved college football and the Carolina Gamecocks. He was a member of Bedon Baptist Church. Surviving are: his wife of 61 years; Miriam Beach Blocker of Walterboro; children, Chuck Blocker of Honea Path, Patty Blocker Byrd of Walterboro, and Harold Blocker and his wife, Karen of Winder, Georgia; grandchildren, Chase Blocker and Kyle Blocker, both of Honea Path, Cole Blocker of Greenville, Maggee Byrd Ellis and her husband, John of Lexington, and Airmen First Class Tyler Blocker and his wife, Kyndell, stationed in Minot, North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Addison Ellis, Ryleigh Carson Ellis, and Claire Grace Blocker; aunt, Virginia B. Seignious of Charleston; brother, David L. Blocker of Round O; sisters, Joyce Blocker Chaplin of Walterboro and Jean Blocker Lewis of Sanford, Florida; and many nieces and nephews, including 3 very special nieces, Linda Ritter of Walterboro, Cathy Tisdale of Manning, and Charlotte Hickman of Walterboro. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Johnny Byrd; daughter-in-law, Glenda Fleming Blocker; brothers, Ernest D. Blocker and William "Bill" Blocker; and sisters, Helen Blocker Hewitt and Marie Blocker Pearce. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Paralyzed Veterans of America, at www.pva.org. Graveside funeral services, with military honors, will be held 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, at Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery, 2410 Cottageville Highway, Walterboro.

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Bedon Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brice W. Herndon & Sons Funeral Home - Walterboro
1193 Bells Highway
Walterboro, SC 29488
(843) 538-5408
