Charles Timothy "Charlie" Powell Jr.
Charles "Charlie" Timothy Powell, Jr. Sumter, SC - Charles Timothy Powell, Jr., 83, of Sumter, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at MUSC, Charleston. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACIAL MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 12 to 2 o'clock at Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville, followed by his funeral service at 2 o'clock. Entombment will be in Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville. Charlie was born November 26, 1936 in Lancaster, SC, son of the late Charles T. Powell, Sr. and Pauline Brown Powell. He was the owner/operator of Summerville Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway. He enjoyed stock car racing but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He was a good friend to all and will be sorely missed and loved by all who knew him. Flowers will be accepted. Survivors include Zonda Powell; daughters: Jean Powell Cooper (Steve), Debbie McNeil and Lisa Powell Berenyi (Gary); sons: Charles Powell, III (Wendy), Robert Powell and Sean Graham (Tracey); grandchildren: Christy Leggette (Kathy Burgett), Michele Bahm, Richard McNeil (Krikett), Ryley Ware, Charles Powell, IV (Ty), Joseph Powell and Katelyn Powell, Chase Graham and Chesney Graham; great-grandchildren: Haleigh Leggette, Blair Bahm, Ashton Bahm, Elijah McNeil, Alyssa McNeil, Lalah McNeil, Kyleigh McNeil and Emma McNeil, two sisters: Sarah Young (LaVaughn) and Barbara Hendricks (Clyde) and three brothers: Lee Powell (Nickey), Billy Powell and Fred Powell (Janice). He was predeceased by a grandson: James McNeil and sister: Nancy Powell Murrow. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Faith Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
August 2, 2020
Charlie was such a giving person and found the love of his life with his wife Christine. Charlie was a great mentor to both of her boys, Austin and Tanner. Thank you for your years of friendship. Charlie will be missed by everyone.
Kevin Travis
Friend
