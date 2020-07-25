Charles Vance Stephens N. CHARLESTON - On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Charles Vance Stephens, loving husband of Yvonne and father of Christina Fix (Stephens) and Danielle McNaughton (Stephens), passed away at the age of 69. Charles was born on February 14, 1951 in Summerville, SC to Edward Nolan, Sr. and Rumel Beach Stephens. He graduated from R.B. Stall High School in 1971 (North Charleston) and retired from Alcoa (Goose Creek). On June 9, 1973, he married his wife of 47 years, Yvonne (Zweifel) Stephens. They raised two daughters and have four grandchildren; Lauren Fix, Alexandra Fix, Hannah McNaughton, and Jonathan McNaughton. Charles loved his fur babies, Molly and Gracie. Charles had a passion for fishing. He won the first annual Fishing for Miracles tournament, along with the James Island tournament; even placed in the nationals for king fishing. Charles has a fishing spot named after his boat, the Shady Grady. His love of hunting and plowing the fields was his joy. Being a member of the Pine Cone hunting club brought him joy in his later years; he always looked forward to being with those guys. He was a member of Deer Park Baptist Church. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Edward Nolan Stephens, his mother, Rumel Beach Stephens, his sister, Dorothy, his brother, Wayne and also three infant brothers. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, his two children, Christi (Kenneth Fix) and Danielle (Michael McNaughton),his stepmother, Juanita Stephens, his brother, Edward Stephens, Jr., and spouse, Faye Stephens, and a multitude of friends and relatives. Due to COVID-19, his wishes are to have a celebration of life to be announced at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Erdheim Chester Disease Foundation. Charles is now pain free and in the arms of his Lord surrounded by family and friends. His sweet smile and caring nature will be remembered by all that loved him. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
