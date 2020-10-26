Charles William Sandefur, Jr. RAPID CITY, SD -Charles (Billy) William Sandefur, Jr., 60 years old, passed away on 18 October, 2020 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born 11 April, 1960 in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from Gordon H. Garrett High School in Charleston, South Carolina. He retired as a Department of Defense Civilian, having worked at various locations across the country. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed bowling and darts. He is survived by his children, Eric Sandefur, Michael Sandefur, and Chelsey Sandefur, all of Summerville SC, his grandchildren, Robert, Kevin, Sarah, and Grace, his mother, Carolyn Carr Sandefur of Summerville, SC, and siblings, Janet Mackinem and husband, Tim of Moncks Corner SC, Laura Morga of Summerville SC, Thomas Sandefur of Summerville, SC, and John Sandefur and his wife, Carol of Saratoga, NY. In honoring the wishes of Billy and due to the current COVID situation, a private memorial event will be planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in his name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
