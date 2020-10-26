1/1
Charles William Sandefur Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles William Sandefur, Jr. RAPID CITY, SD -Charles (Billy) William Sandefur, Jr., 60 years old, passed away on 18 October, 2020 in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was born 11 April, 1960 in Charleston, South Carolina. He graduated from Gordon H. Garrett High School in Charleston, South Carolina. He retired as a Department of Defense Civilian, having worked at various locations across the country. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed bowling and darts. He is survived by his children, Eric Sandefur, Michael Sandefur, and Chelsey Sandefur, all of Summerville SC, his grandchildren, Robert, Kevin, Sarah, and Grace, his mother, Carolyn Carr Sandefur of Summerville, SC, and siblings, Janet Mackinem and husband, Tim of Moncks Corner SC, Laura Morga of Summerville SC, Thomas Sandefur of Summerville, SC, and John Sandefur and his wife, Carol of Saratoga, NY. In honoring the wishes of Billy and due to the current COVID situation, a private memorial event will be planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in his name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved