Russell Funeral Chapel
107 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-8050
Charlie Hood Obituary
Charlie Hood Bonneau, SC - Charlie Hood, 73, of Bonneau passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. Charlie was born November 8, 1946 in Berkeley County, the son of Charlie Hood and Carrie Mitchum Hood. A 1964 graduate of Macedonia High School, where he played on the Foxes football team, Charlie also attended Winthrop College. He worked as an insulator in the construction industry, but his real passion was farming, he also enjoyed planting a large garden each year. Charlie was a member of Bonneau Baptist Church and enjoyed watching football, baseball and westerns on television. A graveside service will be held at Bonneau Baptist Cemetery, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11 o'clock, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 3, 2020
