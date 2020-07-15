Charlie Linwood Fowler II Summerville - Charlie Linwood Fowler II, 78, of 104 West 6th South Street, Summerville, SC died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after battling Parkinson's. Charlie was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late Ocie Ola Fowler and Louise Ferguson Fowler. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence and earned a bachelor's degree from Wofford College, after serving two years in the United States Navy, with his last assignment aboard the USS Theodore E. Chandler (DD717). While at Wofford, he was captain of the tennis team and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a faithful member of Bethany United Methodist Church in Summerville, past president of the Summerville Exchange Club, a member of the Sertoma Club, tennis pro at George Miler Country Club, and a Gamecock Club member and football season ticket holder for 40 years. In addition to being known for his tennis skills and support to athletics at the University of South Carolina, Charlie loved spending time at his place on Seabrook Island and jogging through the streets of Summerville. He was known and respected throughout the Lowcountry for his work in the concrete business, having served as a salesman and plant manager for several companies from 1978 until his retirement in 2016. Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was being an absolutely wonderful grandfather to Ben, Hayden, Jennings and Matthew Charlie Fowler. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Josephine "Jo" Carroll Gregg. Surviving are his two sons., Everett "Rett" Linwood Fowler and Benjamin Chad Fowler, and daughters-in-law, Joanne Jennings Fowler and Lisa Mutispaugh Fowler, all of Summerville; a sister, Dotty (Rowland) Eskridge of St. Mary's, GA; a brother, Bill (Lois) Fowler, of Greensboro, NC; the aforementioned four grandsons; six nieces; and four nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association 135 Parkinson Ave. Staten Island, NY 10305 or www.SpecialOlympics.org
1133 19th Street NW 12th Floor Washington, DC 20036-3604. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home 303 South Main Street Summerville, SC 29483. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 4 o'clock at Bethany United Methodist Church 118 West Third South Street Summerville, SC 29483. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston