Charlie Trussell, Jr. Woodbridge, VA - Charlie Ward Trussell, Jr., 77, of Woodbridge, VA, passed away on July 16, 2020 at Sentara Northern VA Medical Center. Ward retired from US Army Night Vision Lab as Chief of the laser technology team. He is survived by wife, Sharon Trussell, daughters, Beth Trussell and Susan (Joe) Collet, sister, Paula Bailey, brothers, E. Eugene (Mary Nell), Donald (Etta), and Calvin Trussell, grandchildren, Addison and Gavin Collet, 1 niece, 3 nephews, and 4 great-nephews. All services will be private. Please visit millerfuneralhome.net
