Charlotte Lee Henkel Helsley
Charlotte Lee Henkel Helsley Mt. Pleasant - Charlotte Lee Henkel Helsley, 78, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Dunbar M. Helsley, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 16, 2020. A private Celebration of Life will be held in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. She was born January 26, 1942 in Bronxville, New York, daughter of the late David S. Henkel and the late Charlotte Eliot Leo Henkel and attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, She attended church services in Rodenberg Chapel at Franke at Seaside. She and her husband, Dunbar, who survives her, were happily married for 60 years. She is also survived by three sons, Dunbar M. Helsley, Jr. (Hilorie), David L. Helsley (Caye), and William V. Helsley (Joanne); brother, David Henkel, Jr. (Cleo); and six grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
