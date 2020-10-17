Charlotte Lee Henkel Helsley Mt. Pleasant - Charlotte Lee Henkel Helsley, 78, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Dunbar M. Helsley, entered into eternal rest Friday, October 16, 2020. A private Celebration of Life will be held in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road. She was born January 26, 1942 in Bronxville, New York, daughter of the late David S. Henkel and the late Charlotte Eliot Leo Henkel and attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, She attended church services in Rodenberg Chapel at Franke at Seaside. She and her husband, Dunbar, who survives her, were happily married for 60 years. She is also survived by three sons, Dunbar M. Helsley, Jr. (Hilorie), David L. Helsley (Caye), and William V. Helsley (Joanne); brother, David Henkel, Jr. (Cleo); and six grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston