Charlotte "Lunka" Lee Singleton James Island - Ms. Charlotte "Lunka" Lee Singleton, our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, left us on October 15, 2020. She blessed the world for 61 years with love for her family and friends. She leaves behind Deanna Singleton Commodore (Andrew), Gavin Singleton, and Chardavia Grampus; sister, Eartha L. Rivers (Paul), brother, Harry Singleton, Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral notice later. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
