Charlotte Lee Singleton Charleston - Ms. Charlotte Lee Singleton, 61, of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest, Thursday, October 15, 2020. The Graveside Services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Payne Church Cemetery, 1 Grimball Rd. Charleston, SC 29412. A walk-through viewing will be held at the Mortuary on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving children: Deanna Singleton Commodore (Andrew), Gavin Singleton, Sr., and Chardavia Grampus; grandchildren: Morgan Commodore, Alaya Nicole Singleton, Lakinzi Singleton and Gavin Singleton, Jr.; siblings, Eartha Lee Rivers (Paul) and Harry Singleton, Jr., and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Harry Singleton, Sr., and Charlotte Williams. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com
. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston