Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Raye Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charlotte Raye Rogers Obituary
Charlotte Raye Rogers SUMMERVILLE -Charlotte Raye Rogers died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hallmark Home in Summerville, SC. Born on January 9, 1929 in Ridgeville, SC, "Chottie", as she was affectionately called, was loved by many. She cared deeply for family and friends, loved God, and gave selflessly. She will be remembered for her ability to make people feel good about themselves and for always going the extra mile to take care of everyone. She will be missed. She is survived by her brother, Claude "Bubba" Rogers, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, and 6 great nieces and nephews. A graveside service is scheduled in February at Ridgeville Southern Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to Ridgeville Southern Methodist Church, Ridgeville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -