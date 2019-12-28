|
|
Charlotte Raye Rogers SUMMERVILLE -Charlotte Raye Rogers died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Hallmark Home in Summerville, SC. Born on January 9, 1929 in Ridgeville, SC, "Chottie", as she was affectionately called, was loved by many. She cared deeply for family and friends, loved God, and gave selflessly. She will be remembered for her ability to make people feel good about themselves and for always going the extra mile to take care of everyone. She will be missed. She is survived by her brother, Claude "Bubba" Rogers, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, and 6 great nieces and nephews. A graveside service is scheduled in February at Ridgeville Southern Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to Ridgeville Southern Methodist Church, Ridgeville, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 29, 2019