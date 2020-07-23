1/
Charlotte Sottile
1951 - 2020
Charlotte Sottile Charleston - Charlotte Louise Sottile, a resident of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Charleston County, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020. She was the daughter of Louise W. Sottile and the late Salvador V. (Sally) Sottile. She was born in Charleston on February 22, 1951. She spent her childhood on the Isle of Palms. Charlotte attended Stella Maris Catholic Grammar School before graduating in 1968 from Moultrie High School in Mt. Pleasant. She graduated from Clemson University in 1972, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority and active in the Air Force student program Angel Flight. She also worked for the university radio station, where she began her career in journalism. Charlotte worked as a news reporter for WIS TV in Columbia, then took a position with South Carolina Educational Television (ETV), where she served as a anchorwoman and reporter for many years. After ETV, she returned to school and received a Masters Degree in Education from USC. She started her teaching career in mathematics at Irmo Middle School and taught school in the Columbia area until her retirement. She was a member of St. Peters' Roman Catholic Church in Columbia where she was an active and devout member. Charlotte was a great lover of animals, especially cats. She was a very much loved daughter, sister and aunt, whose kindness and generosity will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Charlotte is survived by her mother, brother, Nicholas C. (Nick) Sottile, sister, Susan Sottile Momeier (Chris), brother, William (Billy) A. Sottile (Terri), and brother-in-law, Barry Lewin. She is also survived by her five nieces and nephews: Michael C. Momeier, David C. Momeier, Leah Lewin Weiss (Alex), Nicholas S. Sottile, and Stephen R. Sottile. She was predeceased by her loving sister, Elizabeth (Bette) Sottile Lewin. Donations may be made in her memory to ARC Animal Rescue Carolina, Inc., P.O. Box 210668, Columbia, SC 29221, or the charity of one's choice. Cremation services have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society. Because of the pandemic, burial services will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
July 24, 2020
❤ Love and Prayers to the entire family. What memories to treasure , too many to count. What a friend for so many years. Heaven surely got an Angel ....with much Love to you all.
Lynn Ward
Mt Pleasant ❤❤
Lynn Ward and all the Ward Family
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Charlotte’s passing. She was always so kind to me at Moultrie. Charlotte always had a smile on her face and seemed so beautiful and glamorous to me. Gone much too soon. I will keep all of you in my prayers.
Roxanne Sassard Bernard
Friend
July 24, 2020
I only came to know Charlotte in 2015 at the Sottile Family Reunion. I was not able to spend much time with her, but she had a sweetness about her. Her life was so impressive. I am so sorry I will not have the opportunity at the next reunion to get to know her better. I pray for the family to find peace at this difficult time. God bless all of you.
Sandy Aguirre Mayer
Family
July 24, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of Charlotte...she was a kind and beautiful woman, always with a ready smile. May her journey home be glorious and her memory be eternal. Kathy and all the Chakides family
Kathy Chakides Gaffos
Friend
July 24, 2020
When my family moved to Isle of Palms in 1963, I was the new kid at school and on the bus. Charlotte was a year older than me, but quickly befriended me on that bus ride. She had the biggest smile! We attended different high schools, but I would see her from time to time on the island.

By 1981,I was married and we moved back to the island. I was running along Ocean Blvd and heard saw a familiar face riding a bike, it was Charlotte! Pretty sure I had tears telling her about the sweet memories I had of her.

My condolences to the family for your loss. She was a very special friend.
Donna Stephens Ouzts
Friend
July 24, 2020
I am so sorry. I remember Charlotte from my youth growing up in Mt. Pleasant. She was such a sweet person. Her family is in my prayers.
Cindy Anderson
Friend
