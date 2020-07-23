Charlotte Sottile Charleston - Charlotte Louise Sottile, a resident of Columbia, S.C., formerly of Charleston County, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020. She was the daughter of Louise W. Sottile and the late Salvador V. (Sally) Sottile. She was born in Charleston on February 22, 1951. She spent her childhood on the Isle of Palms. Charlotte attended Stella Maris Catholic Grammar School before graduating in 1968 from Moultrie High School in Mt. Pleasant. She graduated from Clemson University in 1972, where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority and active in the Air Force student program Angel Flight. She also worked for the university radio station, where she began her career in journalism. Charlotte worked as a news reporter for WIS TV in Columbia, then took a position with South Carolina Educational Television (ETV), where she served as a anchorwoman and reporter for many years. After ETV, she returned to school and received a Masters Degree in Education from USC. She started her teaching career in mathematics at Irmo Middle School and taught school in the Columbia area until her retirement. She was a member of St. Peters' Roman Catholic Church in Columbia where she was an active and devout member. Charlotte was a great lover of animals, especially cats. She was a very much loved daughter, sister and aunt, whose kindness and generosity will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Charlotte is survived by her mother, brother, Nicholas C. (Nick) Sottile, sister, Susan Sottile Momeier (Chris), brother, William (Billy) A. Sottile (Terri), and brother-in-law, Barry Lewin. She is also survived by her five nieces and nephews: Michael C. Momeier, David C. Momeier, Leah Lewin Weiss (Alex), Nicholas S. Sottile, and Stephen R. Sottile. She was predeceased by her loving sister, Elizabeth (Bette) Sottile Lewin. Donations may be made in her memory to ARC Animal Rescue Carolina, Inc., P.O. Box 210668, Columbia, SC 29221, or the charity of one's choice
. Cremation services have been entrusted to Palmetto Cremation Society. Because of the pandemic, burial services will be private. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston