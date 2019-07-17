CHASITY MICHELL RODGERS

In Loving Memory Of CHASITY MICHELL RODGERS Sunrise Sunset July 18, 1982 ~ July 14, 2018 I know true love found me The day I found you And I'll cherish all the memories Of a life I once knew. Never did I imagine going on without you, And every day I do it, I still struggle to get through. And I still love you, with all of my heart Just like I always promised you I would do From James Truesdale "Happy Birthday Bunny" Lost without you James N Truesdale
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 18, 2019
