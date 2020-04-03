|
Chearvin D. Grant JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Chearvin D. Grant will celebrate his life at a Visitation on Sunday, April 4, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM in the chapel of Pasley's Mortuary, 1115 5th Ave., Maryville, Charleston, SC. Mr. Grant leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving parents, Mr. Leroy Gadsden and Ms. Corine Grant; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To DIVINITY MORTUARY LLC, 924 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC. 843-899-1800. ~Service with Dignity, Compassion & Excellence~ Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 4, 2020