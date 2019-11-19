Chelma Portaro (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Hi Mike This is Diane Jones, My late sister Theresa Davis,..."
    - Diane Jones
  • "Ruby and I are saddened to hear of Chelma's passing. Our..."
    - Tom & Ruby LIndsay
  • "Michael and Family: I was very saddened to learn of the..."
    - R. Allen Young
  • "Mr. Mike I can only reiterate the notes sent by Jan Garris..."
    - Lula White
  • "To my special Auntie Chelma, thanks for all the memories..."
    - Julie McLean Gilmour
Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC
29406
(843)-572-2339
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Obituary
Chelma Portaro Goose Creek - Chelma M. Portaro, 77, of Goose Creek, SC, wife of Michael Portaro entered into eternal rest Monday, November 18, 2019. Her memorial service will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 2:30 pm. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Chelma was born May 21, 1942 in Glasgow, Scotland daughter of the late William McLean and the late Christine Munro McLean. Chelma was a Hostess and Manager at Tom Portaro's Italian Restaurant. She was a volunteer at Trident Medical Center and a member of Scottish Society. She enjoyed gardening and music. She is survived by her husband, Michael Portaro of Goose Creek, SC; son, Rick Lee of Sedona, AZ; daughter, Lorraine Brooks (Terry) of Dorchester, SC; brother, William McLean (Caroline) of Scotland; two nieces, Angela McLean of Scotland, Julie Gilmour (Gordon) of Scotland. A special thanks to Michele Taylor, Kathy Gregory and Beth Sanborn. Memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407 . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 20, 2019
Funeral Home Details
North Charleston, SC   (843) 5722339
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.