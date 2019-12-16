Home

In Loving Memory Of CHERELLE ANDERSON April 14, 1986 ~ December 17, 2018 Today is the one year anniversary that you departed this world and went to heaven. In our hearts we thought of you today. But that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence. Now all we have are memories. With which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts. Forever missed by your Mom, kids Zyasha, Laila and Brian, Sister, Brothers, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews and Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 17, 2019
