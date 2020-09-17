Cherisse Nicole Eatmon ALEXANDRIA, VA - Cherisse Nicole Eatmon was born January 19, 1987 in Charleston, South Carolina. She went on to glory on August 24, 2020 after an unexpected rupture of a berry aneurysm on the brain. She was a beloved daughter to James Curtis Eatmon and Mary Christine Brown Eatmon. Cherisse was educated in Dorchester County School District II, a member of the inaugural class at Rollings School of the Arts, Co-Captain for the cheerleading team at FDHS and graduated in 2005. She danced with Dance Unlimited performance and competition team for 10 years. Cherisse attended the College of Charleston for a year. She transferred to the University of South Carolina, "Home of the Gamecocks", in Columbia, SC where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, December 2009. While at USC, Cherisse became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, crossing in the fall of 2008. She was number 46, known to her sorority sisters as "Hypnotize". Cherisse has been a light and a loving and devoted sister to her 46 line sisters and other sorors, all of whom she loved dearly. In December of 2011, Cherisse received a Masters of Public Health-Health Services Policy Management degree from USC. Cherisse worked at the New Morning Foundation in Columbia, SC. She managed a volunteer network of more than 100 professionals. Cherisse relocated to Alexandria, VA to continue her career in working with elected officials. In her most recent role as the Senior Director of State Government Affairs at RepresentUS, she worked diligently on developing a program to assist RepresentUS with furthering its goal to bring conservative and progressive elected officials together to pass laws to repair broken elections and to stop political bribery. Prior to that, Cherisse was the Senior Director of the State Caucus Network with the Millennial Action Project (MAP) where she led the bipartisan engagement of more than 800 young state legislators across the country. Cherisse was the Manager of Legislator Outreach with Women in Government Foundation, Inc. Cherisse became a member of Alfred Street Baptist Church, where she was baptized. Cherisse truly loved her church family. Her favorite trip was to Israel in October 2018 with her mom and her ASBC family for 9 days. She and her mom were baptized in the Jordan together. Cherisse's hobbies included traveling, spending time with her friends and loved ones, swimming (she was a Lifeguard), having a good time in general and helping others. Cherisse leaves to cherish her precious memories: her Parents, James Curtis Eatmon and Mary Christine Brown Eatmon; Aunts, Jean Eatmon, Beatrice Eatmon, Joyce Ann (Walter) Phelps, Bernice Knight, Helen Brown Bullock and Patricia (Julius) Person; Uncles, Oliver Ray Brown; Godson, Tristen Davon Prioleau; Godbrother, Cameron Mack; Godsister, Jasmine Nicole Buchanan; Close friends, Ashley Gamble, Brittany Camden, Chelsea Kelly (ABC); Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta, Incorporated, extended USC family, and a host of other relatives and friends whom she loved dearly. A public viewing was held at the Cunningham Turch Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA on August 30, 2020. Services celebrating Cherisse's Life was held at The Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA on August 31, 2020 and the Stevens Funeral Home in Wilson, NC on September 1, 2020. Cherisse was laid to rest in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Wilson, NC. A Memorial Service for Cherisse was held at Cathedral of Praise in North Charleston, SC on September 2, 2020. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston