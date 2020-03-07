Home

Aiken-Capers Funeral Home
201 E 1St North St
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-2310
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Aiken-Capers Funeral Home
201 E 1St North St
Summerville, SC 29483
Cherrie L. Ford Mack

Cherrie L. Ford Mack Obituary
Cherrie L. Ford Mack SUMMERVILLE - With regret, we inform you that Mrs Cherrie L. Ford Mack of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020; the beloved wife of Dea. Ezekiel Mack, beloved mother of Mr. Theodore Gaddist, and Ms Wanda Gaddist, both of Charleston, SC; beloved sister of Mrs. Jessie M. Steward (William) of Summerville, SC, Mr. Frank Ford, Jr, North Charleston SC, and Mrs. Earlene Moorer, North, South Carolina. The Homegoing Service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:00 AM at Aiken Capers Funeral Home, Summerville SC (843) 873-2310. [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020
