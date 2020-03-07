|
Cherrie L. Ford Mack SUMMERVILLE - With regret, we inform you that Mrs Cherrie L. Ford Mack of Summerville, SC entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020; the beloved wife of Dea. Ezekiel Mack, beloved mother of Mr. Theodore Gaddist, and Ms Wanda Gaddist, both of Charleston, SC; beloved sister of Mrs. Jessie M. Steward (William) of Summerville, SC, Mr. Frank Ford, Jr, North Charleston SC, and Mrs. Earlene Moorer, North, South Carolina. The Homegoing Service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 11:00 AM at Aiken Capers Funeral Home, Summerville SC (843) 873-2310. [email protected] Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 8, 2020