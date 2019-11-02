Cherry Kizer Hanahan - Mrs. Cherry Kizer, age 88, of Hanahan, South Carolina, a homemaker and wife of the late Francis R. Kizer, passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Roper Hospice Cottages. Born February 7, 1931, Cherry was the daughter of the late Wade D. Raulerson and the late Viloa Davis Raulerson. Cherry was a Christian, of the Baptist Faith and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She loved going to church and hearing the word of God preached. She was a homemaker and sold Avon for 25 years. Cherry is survived by daughter, Sherian Vickers of Hanahan, SC; sons, Earl Kizer of Columbia, SC and Raymond Kizer of North Platte, Nebraska; siblings, Wade Raulerson, David Raulerson and Frances Kinghorn all of Florida; 8 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A visitation for Cherry will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. A funeral service will at Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Highland Park Baptist Church located at 6211 Murray Drive, Hanahan, SC 29410. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremation. (843) 797-2222 Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 3, 2019