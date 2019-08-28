|
|
Cheryl A. Schoffman Seabrook Island, SC - Cheryl A. Schoffman, 69, of Seabrook Island, entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 45 years, Burton D. Schoffman, her son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Kate Schoffman of Chesterfield, MO, her daughter and son-in-law, Stacey and Andrew Boucher of Charleston, SC, and six grandchildren, Weston and Della Rae Schoffman, and Bailey, Lincoln, Charlie, and Drew Boucher. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Richard Wagner of Tallahassee, FL, and her sister, Valerie Ujvari of Dublin, OH. Cheryl was born on November 6, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Richard and Isabel Wagner. She graduated from Kenmore High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in eduction and Master in School Administration from University of Akron. She also received a Masters in Library Science from Kent State University. She was employed for 50 years in Ohio school districts as an award-winning educator, working with school administrators and teachers to develop their professional skills and help them pass along to their students their love of learning. Her last role was as an adjunct professor at the Citadel. Cheryl loved gardening, cooking, and had a passion for interior design. Both her skills as a hostess and her love for her grandchildren were always on display during the holidays, when she created elaborate haunted houses, an annual Thanksgiving pie contest, and Christmas gift scavenger hunts. She was selfless with her time, always caring for her family and friends, making sure their experiences in life were enjoyed to the fullest. Cheryl's family will be receiving family and friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 3rd at 2 PM, Seacoast Church on 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant. Her memorial service will follow at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts in memory of Cheryl Schoffman may be made online to the Mayo Clinic (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc) to help fund much-needed research into finding a cure for gall bladder cancer. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412, (843) 614-8494. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 29, 2019