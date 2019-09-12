|
Cheryl A. Schoffman Seabrook Island, SC - Cheryl A. Schoffman, 69, of Seabrook Island entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cheryl's family will be receiving family and friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00pm on Saturday, September 14th, Seacoast Church on 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant. Her memorial service will follow at 1:00pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019