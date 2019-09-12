Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
347 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 614-8494
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Schoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl A. Schoffman


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl A. Schoffman Obituary
Cheryl A. Schoffman Seabrook Island, SC - Cheryl A. Schoffman, 69, of Seabrook Island entered into eternal rest on August 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Cheryl's family will be receiving family and friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00pm on Saturday, September 14th, Seacoast Church on 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant. Her memorial service will follow at 1:00pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, James Island, 347 Folly Road, Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mcalister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - James Island Location
Download Now