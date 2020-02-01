Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Matthew's Lutheran Church
Cheryl Ann Breedlove Obituary
Cheryl Ann Breedlove Mt. Pleasant - Cheryl Ann Breedlove, 64, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 after a brief illness and went home to be with the Lord. She was born July 22, 1955, in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of William Norris Breedlove and Frances Heinsohn, both deceased. She was a lifelong resident of Mount Pleasant and most recently lived at Sandpiper Courtyard Assisted Living. Cheryl was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church where she volunteered to help with mailings to homebound members. She also had many friends at Christ Our King Catholic Church where she helped make health kits for the needy. She is survived by brother William N. Breedlove, Jr. (Mary) of Leland, NC; one aunt, Duly Walker of Tallahassee, FL, niece Ashley Welch (Ethan); and three great-nieces of Wilmington, NC, plus several cousins. Many thanks to her cousin Nancy Kruger, special friends Stephanie Stewart and Sylvia Higgins and others who have been there for her through the years and recent illness. Thanks also to the doctors and nurses at MUSC and RSF Hospice The Cottage for their care. Funeral Service will be held at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM Monday, February 3rd, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Church Parish Education Building Altman Room. Interment at Bethany Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or Christ Our King Catholic Church Senior Ministry, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 2, 2020
