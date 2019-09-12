Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Annette Robertson Viehmeyer. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 270 Armory Rd North Wilkesboro , NC 28659 (336)-838-3178 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Oak Level Baptist Church Roaring River , SC View Map Funeral service 4:00 PM Oak Level Baptist Church Roaring River , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Annette Robertson Viehmeyer ROARING RIVER, NC - Ms. Cheryl Annette Robertson Viehmeyer, age 63, of Roaring River, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Villages of Wilkes. Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Oak Level Baptist Church in Roaring River with Rev. Jonathan Reece and Rev. Keith Wood officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Ms. Viehmeyer was born September 3rd, 1956 in Charleston, SC to Charles T. Robertson, Sr. and Nellie Huffman Robertson. She graduated Magna cum laude from Western Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree. Cheryl loved horses and cats, was a strong advocate for Alcoholics Anonymous, and the Wilkes Humane Society. She loved to read, swim, spend time with her family and grandkids, and loved Coke. She worked for many years in the Nursing field before her health declined. Ms. Viehmeyer was a member of Crosslink Church in Morganton, NC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson; Joshua Cole Arnder and a brother-in-law; William Henry Kahrs. She is survived by two daughters; Tara Blackburn Handy and husband Tim of Roaring River and Amber Blackburn Arnder and husband Josh of Ronda, six grandchildren; Brennan Arnder, Trey Handy, Taylor Handy, Trystan Handy, Blaine Arnder and Bryce Arnder, a sister; Ashima Cathy Kahrs of Charleston, SC and a brother; General, USAF (Ret'd) CT "Tony" Robertson, Jr and wife Brenda of Dayton, OH. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wilkes County Humane Society PO Box 309 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659 or the Catherine H. Barber Memorial Shelter PO Box 52 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at



