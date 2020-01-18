|
Cheryl Hurcomb O'Brien Charleston - The Funeral Service for Cheryl Hurcomb O'Brien will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, 2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr., Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 19, 2020