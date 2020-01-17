|
Cheryl Hurcomb O'Brien Charleston - Cheryl Hurcomb O'Brien, 66, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Thursday, January 16, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Cheryl was born July 16, 1953 in Barnwell, South Carolina, a daughter of the late John Phillip Hurcomb, Jr. and Alma Hutto Hurcomb. She was an administrative assistant with MUSC. Cheryl was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She cherished trips to the mountains, spending time at the beach and enjoyed cooking. She is survived by her son, Edwin J. O'Brien, III (Stacey) of Charleston, SC; brother, Barry Hurcomb of Charleston, SC; sister, Linda Hurcomb Simmons (Ricky) of Hollywood, SC; two grandchildren, Ryleigh and Connor O'Brien; nephews, Jacob Simmons, Charlie, Johnny and Chad Hurcomb; nieces Chelsie Hurcomb and Ashley H. Ferrell. Cheryl is also survived by her beloved dog Maggie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas John O'Brien and brother, John Phillip Hurcomb III. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper St. Francis Cancer Center, 2085 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 18, 2020