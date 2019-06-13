Cheryl "Chel" Jean Bradham Whaley Folly Beach - Cheryl "Chel" Jean Bradham Whaley, 72, of Folly Beach, South Carolina, wife of James C. Whaley, Jr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 11, 2019. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Folly Beach United Methodist Church, 118 W. Indian Avenue at 3:00 p.m. Chel was born August 6, 1946 in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, daughter of the late Wilson Sumter Bradham and Clarice Edwards Bradham. She was a graduate of Hanahan High School class of 1964 and attended Winthrop College class of 1968. She was a bookkeeper with L.R. Burtschy and Company. Chel enjoyed the beach, shopping, craft shows, camping, and flowers. She volunteered at Charleston Halo's and Habitat for Humanity. Chel was an active member of Folly Beach United Methodist Church and a Breast Cancer Survivor. Her warm and inviting personality welcomed people into her life where she made them feel accepted and as if she had known them forever. She is survived by her husband, James C. Whaley, Jr; daughter, Dana Whaley Price (John Price, Jr.); son, James C. Whaley, III (Elizabeth C. Whaley); brother, Rock Bradham, Jr.; sister, Sandi Bradham Albright (David); four grandchildren, John Price, III, Calvin Price, James Chandler Whaley, and Laurel Whaley; nieces, Kati McFadden (Lucas), Kathy Dupree (Steve), and Kim Jordan; grandniece, Collins McFadden; nephews, Kyle Poston, and Kerry Poston; sister-in-law, Connie Veronee;. She is also survived by her lifelong circle of friends that include The Dawson Clan, her beach buddies, yoga buddies, her social club and her church family. She is also survived by her fur buddies, Stephanie and Delilah. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Folly Beach United Methodist Church, 118 W. Indian Avenue, Folly Beach, SC, 29439. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary