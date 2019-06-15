|
|
Cheryl "Chel" Jean Bradham Whaley Folly Beach - The family of Cheryl "Chel" Jean Bradham Whaley will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Folly Beach United Methodist Church, 118 W. Indian Avenue at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Folly Beach United Methodist Church, 118 W. Indian Avenue, Folly Beach, SC, 29439. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019