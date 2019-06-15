Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Folly Beach United Methodist Church
118 W. Indian Avenue
Folly Beach, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Whaley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Jean Bradham "Chel" Whaley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cheryl Jean Bradham "Chel" Whaley Obituary
Cheryl "Chel" Jean Bradham Whaley Folly Beach - The family of Cheryl "Chel" Jean Bradham Whaley will receive friends Saturday, June 15, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Folly Beach United Methodist Church, 118 W. Indian Avenue at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Folly Beach United Methodist Church, 118 W. Indian Avenue, Folly Beach, SC, 29439. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Download Now