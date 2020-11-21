Cheryl "Cherie" Mallon Summerville - It is with great sadness that the family of Cherie Mallon, of Summerville, SC, announces she has passed away after a serious fall. This holiday season she would have turned 78. Cherie is survived by her husband of over 54 years, John A. Mallon of Summerville; Born on December 30, 1942 in Memphis, Cherie was a daughter of the late William Roscoe Curry and Carlene V. Curry. She is also survived by her son, Shawn and his wife, Nancy of Charlotte, NC; her son, Dennis and his wife, Sheri of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Susan Mallon Davies and her husband, Ryan Davies, of Goose Creek, SC; her twin sister, Sharon Sharrow and her husband, Ed Sharrow of Memphis; her brother and his wife, Tim Curry and Kathy Ladner of Memphis, as well as by ten loving grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren and a wide circle of friends. When she was younger, Cherie used to tease her twin sister, Sharon, that she was the oldest (although by only a few minutes). As the years progressed, that teasing stopped. But the "twin magic" bond that existed between the two endured throughout their lives. Even when they were separated by distance and circumstances, the two somehow sensed when one needed to hear from the other one. Like most spouses of career military personnel, Cherie often had to maintain a household while raising three children by herself during the times her husband, John, was away on duty for the U.S. Navy. Those times could be tough, but the way she handled her responsibilities earned her enormous respect and affection from those who knew her. Her interests went beyond her family, as important as they were to her. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church for over 38 years, where she served as eucharist minister, lecturer and usher. After raising her children, she worked at Trident Technical College for over 20 years and earned a Master's degree in Human Resource Development in 1995 from Clemson. She was also associated with Toastmasters, serving as a member of the Trolley Talkers Club for over 25 years, and winning many awards for public speaking. She served as club president, area director and was recognized as a lifetime distinguished Toastmaster. As her confidence in speaking in front of people grew, she began to mentor new club members to help them learn and grow into confident and effective public speakers. Despite all the many hardships and health issues she endured over the years, she will be best remembered for her unfailing cheerful disposition. Through it all, she maintained her lovely smile, her willing ear, and a zest for living. Many of those lucky enough to know her commented that a conversation with Cherie usually left them feeling better. The family will receive friends on Monday from 6-8 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek, SC. The service will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Tuesday at 11am. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to take a moment to do some small act of kindness for someone in need. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at https://www.mcalister-smith.com/
