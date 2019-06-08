Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
View Map
Chester Boyd King Obituary
Chester Boyd King N. Charleston - Chester Boyd King, 87, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of the late Nell Middleton King peacefully entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., WEST ASHLEY CHAPEL, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway AT 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Chester was born January 18, 1932 in Knoxville, Tennessee, son of the late Aaron Jenkins King and Jennie Whitaker King. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Master Sergeant and was a veteran of the Korean War. Chester was a member and deacon of DorWay Baptist Church for many years and most currently a member of Wando Woods Baptist Church. Chester was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a Godly man who loved the Lord and lived a life of quiet faith and powerful prayer. He provided a peaceful and happy household and tenderly cared for his family, including being a long time care giver to his late wife Nell of 62 years, who struggled with MS. His family will be forever grateful to God for his faith, guidance, love, and devotion. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Ann Sentell (Ronald) of St. Marys, GA, Amy Middleton Wallman (Aaron) of Mount Pleasant, SC; sister, Wilma Wilson of Knoxville, TN, and six grandchildren, Chris Sentell, Aaron Sentell, Holland Wallman, Bannan Wallman, Brock Wallman, and Vander Wallman. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019
