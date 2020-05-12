Dr. Smythe was the founding Dean of the medical school, Aga Khan University in Karachi, Pakistan where I was fortunate to be in the first medical school class, the Class of 1988. His commitment to excellence, what he expected from the students, his massive energy to move mountains and get things done - they are indelible images etched in my brain. The students of AKU owe immense gratitude to Dr. Smythe.



Anita Zaidi, MBBS, SM

Director, Global Health

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Anita K. Zaidi

Student