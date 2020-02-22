|
In Loving Memory Of CHIMEKA DARCEL WILSON RAMBERT July 28, 1987 ~ February 15, 2018 Life Has My Broken Heart Questioning Do you know where my daughter is? There's a hole that's so deep within my heart. Until I never thought that we'd be apart. I drive down your street and pass your house quite often With all that you've accomplished You are much too young to be in a coffin. A parent have thoughts of their children burying them. The songs that I sing to you are from the church book of hymns I often lye in my bed and think of you at night. Can't sleep sometimes by watching the stars is such a beautiful sight Oh, the pain that I felt when placing you in the ground It's nothing like a love from a mother to a child that so profound. Someone please hear my broken heart. Do you know where my daughter is? written by Paula D. Singleton Sadly missed by Mom, brothers, Robert, Aljanon, Mikka'l, Dale Davis, Derrick, Special Friends Darlene, Maria, Alisha and Monique, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020