CHLOE ANN CHAMPION

In Loving Memory Of CHLOE ANN CHAMPION Sept. 14, 2002 ~ Sept. 14, 2002 Each day I look to heaven, each day I call your name. Each day just feels so different, It hasn't been the same. Each day I always question, I often wonder why? You had to go away from me, My Angel in the sky. I keep you in my memories, since we've been apart, and I'll always have a part of you locked safely in my heart. Happy 17th Birthday in Heaven my sweet girl. Another year still feels like the first. My heart is forever shattered without you. I'd give anything to be able to hold you again, to see your beautiful face, to hear you call me Momma. I miss and love you beyond imagination. Until the day we're together again, I will see you in my dreams. Love Momma, Daddy and the rest of your family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 14, 2019
