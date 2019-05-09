In Loving Memory Of Our Beloved Son CHRIS JASON PINCKNEY June 12, 1981 ~ May 10, 2007 Oh Chris, how can it be 12 years ago A heart of gold stopped beating! A gentle face, a patient smile, You were such a wonderful young man! So smart, so eager, so willing to succeed in life. you were really determined to make it in this world! Oh God! the tears are still flowing... Our hearts still ache... For part of us went with you Chris, the day God called you home. The family chain is now broken, For some reason, life for us will never be the same again. But as God calls us one by one... The chain will link again. Chris, as long as life and memories last we will forever love you. "A life well-lived leaves behind a bouquet of memories." Sleep on and take your rest.. We loved you... But God loved you best! Sadly missed by your Mother Emily E. Pinckney, Father Sammy L. Backman, (Mitzie), Brother Craig O. Pinckney (Sharlene), Nephew Joshua, Nieces Kira, London, Lelan, Leah and Kyla; Sisters Morneek Holloway (Lee), Shelite Walker, Quintesia Grant, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019