Chris Peter Tountas, MD Mt. Pleasant - Chris Peter Tountas, M.D., 83, of Mount Pleasant, SC passed away peacefully in his wife, Rosemary's arms November 26, 2019 at Wellmore Skilled Nursing Facility on Daniel Island, SC. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Born July 28, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Peter Chris Tountas and the late Regina Tomaras Tountas. He graduated University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 1958 and received his medical degree in 1963 from University of Maryland School of Medicine. Dr. Tountas served his residency in Orthopedics from 1965-1968 at John Hopkins School of Medicine and continued his medical training with a Hand Fellowship at the University of Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Tountas wrote and published more than 20 medical articles. He co-authored the book: "Anatomic Variations of the Hand and Upper Extremity" in 1992 and received a patent for his invention of the Disposable Pneumatic Digital Tourniquet, a device used during hand surgery, in 1988. He was previous Medical Advisor to the 3M Company, held many board positions and was an active member of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand. He practiced medicine in the early years of his career in Maryland and Pennsylvania prior to moving to Minnesota to begin a Specialty Hand practice. Later in his career he moved to a medical practice in Florida and finished his medical career at a practice in Mount Pleasant, SC where he retired in 2006. Dr. Tountas was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed playing the game every chance he could. He was able to celebrate five holes in one, the last in 2015. He also loved to travel and spend time with his family. Chris is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 31 years, Rosemary Elizabeth Tountas of Mt. Pleasant, SC; daughter, Melissa Tountas of Orlando, FL; son, Peter Tountas (Dana) of Shoreview, MN; Leslie Tountas of Colchester, VT; son, Tom Baumann (Trudy) of Canton, GA; daughter, Tracie Alexander (Rob) of Daniel Island, SC; grandchildren: Tyler Conte of Houston, TX, Emily Conte of Orlando, FL, Chris Tountas and Keegan Tountas both of Shoreview, MN, Hogan Smith and Zayla Smith both of Colchester, VT, Jake Baumann of Canton, GA, Cole, Aidan, and Chloe Alexander all of Daniel Island, SC; sister, Georgia Lambrinos of Towson, MD; two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy, and brother in law Louis Lambrinos. The Tountas family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his caregiver and constant companion, Bill Glover, for his kindness and friendship, and to the wonderful staff and friends at Wellmore of Daniel Island, Jennifer at Hospice of Charleston, Senior golfers at the Daniel Island Club, especially those who visited every Wednesday from 4-5:00pm for happy hour and friends from the fitness center at the Daniel Island Club. It was Dr. Tountas' wish to donate his brain for research in the treatment and cure of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CUREPSP, INC.,1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or East Cooper Meals on Wheels, P. O. Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

