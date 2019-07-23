|
Christella Gilmore Charleston - Ms. Christella Gilmore entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Ms. Gilmore is the daughter of the late Jim Singleton and Viola Gilmore; beloved mother of Linda Gilmore, John Gilmore, Stanley Gilmore, Donna Gilmore, Victor Gilmore, and Shirrell Johnson (Ronald, Sr.); and the sister of the late Johnny Gilmore, James "Toleo" Gilmore Sr., and LJ Singleton. Ms. Gilmore was 78 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403, (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019