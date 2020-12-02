Christena Grant CHARLESTON - CHRISTENA GRANT, 101, OF CHARLESTON, SC DIED ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2020. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC from 3:00pm to 7:00p.m. The graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, 1:00p.m. at Emanuel AME Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Everyone is required to please wear your mask and practice social distancing. She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Owens and Samuel Alston, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. For further information please call 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
