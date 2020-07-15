Christena Watkins Johns Island - Mrs. Christena Aiken Watkins entered eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children-Karl E. Watkins and Cassandra Aiken of Johns Island, SC, grandson, Kennard Aiken (Tykesa) of Summerville, SC, 2 sisters; Albertha Aiken of Johns Island, SC., Lou Ether Mitchell (Isaiah) of North Charleston, SC and 7 great-grand kids. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Viewing for Mrs. Watkins will be on Thursday July 16,2020 from 3pm-7pm.The celebration of life will be held graveside on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am, at Red Top Community Cemetery, Hughes Road-Johns Island, SC. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341;Fax:(843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
