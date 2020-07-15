1/
Christena Watkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christena Watkins Johns Island - Mrs. Christena Aiken Watkins entered eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children-Karl E. Watkins and Cassandra Aiken of Johns Island, SC, grandson, Kennard Aiken (Tykesa) of Summerville, SC, 2 sisters; Albertha Aiken of Johns Island, SC., Lou Ether Mitchell (Isaiah) of North Charleston, SC and 7 great-grand kids. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone attending wear a mask and practice social distancing. Viewing for Mrs. Watkins will be on Thursday July 16,2020 from 3pm-7pm.The celebration of life will be held graveside on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am, at Red Top Community Cemetery, Hughes Road-Johns Island, SC. Arrangements of Comfort by Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace" 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Phone:(843)559-0341;Fax:(843)559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved