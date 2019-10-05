In Loving Memory Of CHRISTIAN BETHANY GAILLIARD October 6, 2018 We will Always Love You October 6, 2018 in your transition from this life, you departed with a smile on your face.The people who were with you on that day felt God's presence as you went to your heavenly home. You are greatly missed by your Mom Pat Kindred, Dad Robert, sister Lee Allyson, brother Josh, other Siblings, Special friend, Family, Friends and Her Beloved Facebook Family.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 6, 2019