Christian VanWagner Enid, Oklahoma - In Loving Memory of Airman Christian VanWagner, 22, of Enid, Oklahoma, who passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1996 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, son of Nicole and Shannon VanWagner. "A precious life so short and sweet. So many lives impacted for those he would meet." Christian's limitless heart will continue to touch so many, far and wide. Christian, you are our Hero. We love you and miss you forever. Christian was preceded in death by grandfather, Joseph Campbell, II; uncle, Joseph Campbell, III. He is survived by his parents, sister, Chloe VanWagner; brother, Caiden VanWagner; and sister, Caitlynn VanWagner. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:00 PM in the same location. A celebration of life will be held at Nexton Elementary School, 200 Scholar Way, Summerville, SC 29483 at 4:30 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 9, 2019