Christie Brooke Parkin SUMMERVILLE - Christie Brooke Parkin, 57, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of the late James Edmond Parkin of NC. She is survived by her mother, Bethel Oneal Tyson, her brother, James (Jimmy) Edmond Parkin, Jr, her sister, Tracie Lynne Maeder, all of NC, her four children, Brooke Pulliam Doggett, Sarah Elizabeth Pulliam, Amanda Gayle Pulliam-Lotito, and David Wayne Pulliam II, all of Summerville. She is a loving Mimi to eleven grandchildren. Her laugh and smile could light up any room, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all. A gathering of her family and friends will be held at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd, Summerville SC on September 19th at 5pm.
