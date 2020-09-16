1/1
Christie Brooke Parkin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christie Brooke Parkin SUMMERVILLE - Christie Brooke Parkin, 57, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, September 7th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of the late James Edmond Parkin of NC. She is survived by her mother, Bethel Oneal Tyson, her brother, James (Jimmy) Edmond Parkin, Jr, her sister, Tracie Lynne Maeder, all of NC, her four children, Brooke Pulliam Doggett, Sarah Elizabeth Pulliam, Amanda Gayle Pulliam-Lotito, and David Wayne Pulliam II, all of Summerville. She is a loving Mimi to eleven grandchildren. Her laugh and smile could light up any room, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all. A gathering of her family and friends will be held at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd, Summerville SC on September 19th at 5pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved