Christina Lynn Milligan Krall Rincon, GA - Christina Lynn Milligan Krall, 54, born in Panama City, Florida on May 24,1965, passed away of natural causes at her home in Rincon, Georgia on Thursday, October 31st, 2019. She is survived by her brother, Michael Milligan of Hanahan, South Carolina, sister, Donna Milligan, maternal Aunt Katherine Schulken Oakley, James Island, South Carolina, maternal Uncle Dan Schulken of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, best friend, Jill Steinmeyer Pate of Summerville, South Carolina, and beloved daughter, Natalie Gray Krall. She was preceded in death by her father Edwin Milligan, her cherished mother, Mary Schulken Milligan and sister Cherrie Woodford. A native of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Miss Christy was a true Southern lady with a passion for visual art and photography of the Lowcountry. A genuine friend who opened her home to those in need, she had a giving heart and a kind ear. She was a doting mother who was incredibly proud of the beautiful and accomplished young woman her daughter her Natalie has become. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she enriched with her compassion and wisdom. The viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at Strickland and Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, 2460 GA-21 South, Rincon, Georgia, 31326. (912) 754-6421. Sign and view guestbook https://www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com/obits. Interment and service will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.afsp.org on behalf of Christy Krall in support of Natalie Krall's fraternity Psi Upsilon, A.F.S.P.'s philanthropic partner that assists college students in seeking support for mental health issues. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 4, 2019