Christina Marie Johnson LINCOLN, NE - Christina Marie Johnson (Tina) entered into eternal rest on April 18th, 2020. Tina was born in 1970 in Charleston and was the daughter of Beverly Tankersley of Mt. Pleasant and James Kirkland of Hanahan. Tina was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her three daughters, Brittany DuPiere of Ogallala,Ne. Alyssa and Emily Conder of Mt. Pleasant, two grandchildren, Avery DuPiere and Lincoln Dupiere, brother, John Tankersley IV and sister Melissa Ford. Many Aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced later. Memorials and donations may be sent to New Hope Church,319 E. O Street, Ogallala, Ne 69153. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.