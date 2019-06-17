Christine Eleanor Du Bois Goose Creek - Christine Eleanor Du Bois, 88, of Rotonda West, FL, formerly of Goose Creek, SC, and widow of Benjamin W. Du Bois, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Christine was born February 11, 1931, in New Britain, CT, daughter of the late Francis Dembinski and Mary Magdeline Dembinski. She was a member of the Goose Creek Lions Club and MenRiv Park Church. Christine was a supporter of Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She enjoyed fishing, crabbing and going out in the boat. She also enjoyed playing in her bowling league. She is survived by three sons: Benjamin Du Bois II, his wife, Debora, and their children, R. Nichole, Benjamin III, Adam, Joseph and Amanda of Rotunda West, FL; Bruce Du Bois his wife, Noelle, and their children, Austin and Lauren of Virginia Beach, VA and Bryan Du Bois, his wife, Lynn, and their children, Brittany, Christina and Ashley of Moncks Corner, SC. Memorials may be made to Goose Creek Lions Club, PO Box 239, Goose Creek, SC 29445 and/or Hospice of Charleston, 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary