Christine Eleanor DuBois Goose Creek - The Memorial Service for Christine Eleanor DuBois will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL, 2180 Greenridge Road, at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm in Stuhr's Northwoods Chapel. Memorials may be made to Goose Creek Lions Club, PO Box 239, Goose Creek, SC 29445 and/or Hospice of Charleston 4975 Lacross Road, Suite 200, North Charleston, SC 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 19, 2019
