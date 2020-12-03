1/1
Christine Frazier Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Frazier Hamilton Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Christine Frazier Hamilton are invited to attend her Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sarah King Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted children, Ernestine Frazier Green (Leon) of Ravenel, SC, Charlie Frazier (Amy) of Jesup, GA, and Brian Frazier (Nicole) of Jesup, GA; brothers, Caesar Moultrie (Jackie) of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas Frazier (Catheline) of Quincy, FL, Arthur " Bubba" Frazier, Mark Frazier (Evelyn) of Ravenel, SC, and Craig Frazier (Sheryl); sisters, Ida Turner (Willie) of Charleston, SC, Alice Smalls of Jacksonville, FL, Daisy Bell Holmes (late Charles Holmes) of Round O, SC, Sadie Nelson (late Timothy) of Ladson, SC, and Margaret Frazier (Arthur) of Ravenel, SC; aunts, Eva Singleton of Yonges Island, SC and Evelyn Nesbit of Parkers Ferry, SC; devoted grandchild/son, Terrell Frazier; 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Christine had a special relationship with her nieces, Julia Smalls, Reverend Joann Nesbitt, and Elizabeth Martin. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved