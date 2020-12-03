Christine Frazier Hamilton Adams Run, SC - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Christine Frazier Hamilton are invited to attend her Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sarah King Cemetery, Old Jacksonboro Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted children, Ernestine Frazier Green (Leon) of Ravenel, SC, Charlie Frazier (Amy) of Jesup, GA, and Brian Frazier (Nicole) of Jesup, GA; brothers, Caesar Moultrie (Jackie) of Jacksonville, FL, Thomas Frazier (Catheline) of Quincy, FL, Arthur " Bubba" Frazier, Mark Frazier (Evelyn) of Ravenel, SC, and Craig Frazier (Sheryl); sisters, Ida Turner (Willie) of Charleston, SC, Alice Smalls of Jacksonville, FL, Daisy Bell Holmes (late Charles Holmes) of Round O, SC, Sadie Nelson (late Timothy) of Ladson, SC, and Margaret Frazier (Arthur) of Ravenel, SC; aunts, Eva Singleton of Yonges Island, SC and Evelyn Nesbit of Parkers Ferry, SC; devoted grandchild/son, Terrell Frazier; 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Christine had a special relationship with her nieces, Julia Smalls, Reverend Joann Nesbitt, and Elizabeth Martin. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
