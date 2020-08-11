Christine Geathers N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Christine Geathers are invited to attend her Public Viewing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. She is survived by her companion, Ronald Deveaux; daughter, Ida Taylor; grandson, Calvin Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston